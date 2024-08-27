Responsibility of causing ship collision lies with Philippines: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The responsibility of causing the ship collision near Xianbin Jiao in the South China Sea fully lies with the Philippines, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday, urging the Philippines to stop the infringement and provocation activities at once, and withdraw the vessel immediately.

Lin made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to answer a query related to the incident.

According to Lin, on August 25, an official vessel of the Philippines' Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, ignoring China's firm opposition and repeated dissuasion, intruded into the adjacent waters of Xianbin Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao, and acted dangerously by deliberately ramming the China Coast Guard vessel that was carrying out law enforcement operation.

"China Coast Guard took necessary measures in accordance with domestic and international law," Lin said. "Its maneuvers at the scene were professional, restrained and appropriate."

Lin said that for some time, the Philippines has repeatedly sent coast guard vessels and official vessels to intrude into the adjacent waters of Xianbin Jiao in an attempt to send supplies to the Philippine coast guard vessel, which has been anchoring in the lagoon of Xianbin Jiao for a long time, and seek long-term presence there.

The Philippines' move seriously infringes on China's sovereignty, violates the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and threatens the peace and stability in the South China Sea, Lin said, adding that China will continue to take resolute measures in accordance with law to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and uphold the sanctity of the DOC.

