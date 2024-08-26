Home>>
Philippine vessel intrudes into waters of China's Xianbin Jiao: China Coast Guard
(Xinhua) 10:09, August 26, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) said that a Philippine vessel on Sunday intruded into the adjacent waters of Xianbin Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao and kept sailing toward a CCG ship in a dangerous way.
The intrusion of the vessel was unpermitted by the Chinese government and the CCG has taken lawful control measures against it, according to the CCG.
