China urges Philippines to stop infringement activities at Huangyan Dao: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:40, August 14, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- China urges the Philippines to stop the infringement activities and provocations at Huangyan Dao at once, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian also said that China will continue to act resolutely in accordance with the law to firmly safeguard its national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

Lin made the remarks when asked to comment Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Romeo Brawner's recent wrongful remarks related to China's Huangyan Dao.

Lin pointed out that Huangyan Dao has always been China's territory, and China has indisputable sovereignty over Huangyan Dao and its adjacent airspace and waters.

Philippine military aircraft twice intruded into the adjacent airspace of Huangyan Dao on Aug. 7 and 8, which gravely infringed upon China's sovereignty and violated international law and the basic norms governing international relations, Lin said.

Chinese military took necessary and lawful measures in response, and their maneuvers at the scene were professional and consistent with Chinese laws and international law, Lin said.

"Considering that it sent the military aircraft to Huangyan Dao's airspace during the joint patrol with the United States, Australia and Canada in the South China Sea, what the Philippines did with its aircraft was clearly a deliberate provocation," Lin noted.

China urges the Philippines to stop the infringement activities and provocations at Huangyan Dao at once, Lin said, adding that such wanton acts must stop.

China will continue to act resolutely in accordance with the law to firmly safeguard its national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, Lin said.

