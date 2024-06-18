Philippines' unilateral claim on South China Sea infringes on China's sovereign rights, jurisdiction: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:08, June 18, 2024

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines' unilateral submission on the extent of its undersea shelf in the South China Sea infringes on China's sovereign rights and jurisdiction, violates international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and goes against the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on the statement released on June 15 by the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, which said that the Philippines submitted information to the UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf on the extent of its undersea shelf in the South China Sea where it sought to have the exclusive right to exploit resources.

"China noted the development, and we are trying to get more information on this," said Lin. He added that there are territorial issues and disputes over maritime delimitation in the South China Sea between China and the Philippines.

"Pursuant to the rules of procedure of the UN Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf, the Commission will not consider or qualify the submission by the Philippines if it involves delimitation of disputed waters," said the spokesperson.

