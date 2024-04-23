China urges Philippines to observe common understandings on Ren'ai Jiao

Xinhua) 09:40, April 23, 2024

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- It is in the interests of both China and the Philippines to keep the situation at the Ren'ai Jiao stable, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Monday, adding that breaching commitments and provocations would only escalate the situation and eventually backfire on the Philippines.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment on a statement released on April 20 by Philippine's National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano saying that the current administration is not aware of any secret or gentleman's agreement with China, and if the previous administration reached such an agreement, it has been rescinded.

"China and the Philippines reached common understandings on properly handling the situation at Ren'ai Jiao," Wang said, pointing out that these common understandings were reached not only during the Philippines' previous administration but also its current administration.

"This is the plain fact, as evidenced by the Philippines' media reports, statements of officials in the previous administration, and how China and the Philippines handled the Ren'ai Jiao issue. The Philippines keeps denying these common understandings. What exactly is their issue? Is there something they are trying to hide?" the spokesperson said.

He stressed that it is in the interests of both China and the Philippines to keep the situation at Ren'ai Jiao stable, which is achievable if both sides observe those common understandings. Breach of commitments and provocations will only escalate the situation and eventually backfire on the Philippines, he added.

"We hope the Philippines will face that squarely and decide sensibly what its action should be," Wang said.

