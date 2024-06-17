Home>>
China Coast Guard takes regulatory measures against Philippine vessel's illegal intrusion
(Xinhua) 15:12, June 17, 2024
BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) has taken regulatory measures to respond to an illegal intrusion by a Philippine vessel into waters near Ren'ai Jiao on Monday morning, the CCG said in a statement.
At 5:59 a.m., a Philippine supply vessel, in disregard of repeated stern warnings from the Chinese side, deliberately and dangerously approached Chinese vessels navigating normally in adjacent waters of Ren'ai Jiao. This violated the International Regulations for the Prevention of Collisions at Sea, the statement said.
The act led to a slight collision, for which the responsibility lies entirely with the Philippine side, the statement added.
