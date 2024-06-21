Home>>
China urges Philippines to immediately stop infringement, provocation on Ren'ai Jiao issue
(Xinhua) 16:34, June 21, 2024
BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- China urged the Philippines to immediately stop infringement and provocations on the Ren'ai Jiao issue, and return to the right track of properly managing differences through dialogue and consultation as soon as possible, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on the recent moves by the Philippine military at Ren'ai Jiao, China's Nansha Qundao.
