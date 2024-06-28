Chinese law enforcement measures near Ren'ai Jiao lawful, professional: defense ministry

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Facing infringement and provocation from the Philippines, the law enforcement measures China takes near Ren'ai Jiao are lawful and professional, a Chinese defense spokesperson said on Thursday

Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Wu Qian made the comments in response to a query on a recent incident near Ren'ai Jiao and remarks from certain U.S. officials.

The fact that Nansha Qundao, including Ren'ai Jiao, is inherently China's territory is backed fully by historical and jurisprudential bases, Wu said.

The Philippine side recently broke its promises, sending ships into waters adjacent to Ren'ai Jiao multiple times to transport construction materials, weapons and ammunition to its illegally grounded warship, which has escalated the situation directly, Wu noted.

On June 17, in particular, the Philippine side deliberately and dangerously rammed into China Coast Guard vessels and threw rocks at Chinese personnel, Wu said, adding that relevant behaviors violated international law, endangered the crew members and ships of both sides, and undermined regional peace and stability.

He also emphasized that the Ren'ai Jiao issue has nothing to do with the United States, noting that it is very dangerous and extremely irresponsible for the United States to encourage and support the Philippines in its infringing and provocative actions.

