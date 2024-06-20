China Coast Guard's action towards Filipino illegal resupplying professional, restrained: spokesperson

Xinhua) 09:43, June 20, 2024

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- China Coast Guard's action towards Filipino boats intruding into the South China Sea was professional and restrained, and aimed at stopping their illegal "resupply mission", Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday on the latest situation at Ren'ai Jiao, China's Nansha Qundao.

Lin made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to confirm the Philippine military's claim on Wednesday that the Chinese Coast Guard boarded Filipino boats in the South China Sea this week and seized guns from these boats.

"Let me stress that what directly led to this situation is the Philippines' ignoring of China's dissuasion and deliberate intrusion into the waters of Ren'ai Jiao which is part of China's Nansha Qundao," Lin said.

Noting that the law enforcement action taken by China Coast Guard on the scene was professional and restrained and aimed at stopping the illegal "resupply mission," Lin stressed that China Coast Guard didn't take direct measures against the Philippine personnel.

Lin told press that the Philippines keeps saying that they were sending living necessities, but secretly they've been trying to send construction materials and even weapons and ammunition to the grounded warship for the long-term occupation of Ren'ai Jiao.

Urging the Philippines to stop its infringement and provocation at once, Lin said China will continue to defend its sovereignty and lawful rights and interests.

