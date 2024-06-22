China urges Philippines to immediately stop infringement, provocation on Ren'ai Jiao issue

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- China urged the Philippines to immediately stop infringement and provocations on the Ren'ai Jiao issue, and return to the right track of properly managing differences through dialogue and consultation as soon as possible, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on the recent moves by the Philippine military at Ren'ai Jiao, China's Nansha Qundao.

The Financial Times, citing six people familiar with the operation, said the Philippine military carried out the mission to reinforce the grounded warship at Ren'ai Jiao to extend its service life.

"Reports once again confirm that the Philippine side's claim of sending only living necessities for its grounded warship on Ren'ai Jiao is a complete lie," Lin stressed.

In fact, as pointed out by the Chinese side on multiple occasions, the Philippine side has been trying to send construction materials and even weapons and ammunition to its illegally grounded warship in an attempt to carry out large-scale repair and reinforcement in order to achieve long-term occupation of Ren'ai Jiao, he added.

Such actions by the Philippine side seriously infringe upon China's sovereignty, which China will never accept. China will respond resolutely in accordance with the law and regulations, Lin said.

The cause of the current situation on Ren'ai Jiao is very clear, Lin said. The root cause is that the Philippine side violated its promise, refused to tow away the warship that had been illegally grounded on Ren'ai Jiao for 25 years, and insisted on sending construction materials in an attempt to reinforce it, he added.

This warship is irrefutable evidence of the Philippines' long-standing infringement and provocation against China in the South China Sea, its treachery and violation of the spirit of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and its destruction of the ecological environment in the South China Sea, Lin noted.

"We urge the Philippine side to immediately stop its infringement and provocative actions and return to the right track of properly managing differences through dialogue and consultation. China's determination to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests remains unwavering," Lin said.

