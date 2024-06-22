InPics: China Coast Guard retrieve illegally obtained fishing nets by Filipinos in China's Ren'ai Jiao

Xinhua) 09:33, June 22, 2024

Law enforcers of China Coast Guard take back the fishing nets deployed by Philippine personnel near the illegally grounded Philippine navy transport ship in China's Ren'ai Jiao and the surrounding territorial sea, June 10, 2024. (China Coast Guard/Handout via Xinhua)

SANSHA, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Recently, in China's Ren'ai Jiao and the surrounding territorial sea, personnel from the illegally grounded Philippine navy transport ship repeatedly damaged Chinese fishermen's nets and deployed the illegally obtained fishing nets to the nearby waters of their ship to obstruct the law enforcement of China Coast Guard (CCG). CCG law enforcers have retrieved these illegally obtained fishing nets and returned them to Chinese fishermen to recover their economic losses.

A law enforcer of China Coast Guard waves goodbye to Chinese fishermen after returning the retrieved fishing nets in China's Ren'ai Jiao and the surrounding territorial sea, June 11, 2024. (China Coast Guard/Handout via Xinhua)

Law enforcers of China Coast Guard return the retrieved fishing nets to Chinese fishermen in China's Ren'ai Jiao and the surrounding territorial sea, June 11, 2024. (China Coast Guard/Handout via Xinhua)

Law enforcers of China Coast Guard prepare to take back the fishing nets deployed by Philippine personnel near the illegally grounded Philippine navy transport ship in China's Ren'ai Jiao and the surrounding territorial sea, June 10, 2024. (China Coast Guard/Handout via Xinhua)

A law enforcer of China Coast Guard is pictured on the way to Chinese fishing boats with retrieved fishing nets in China's Ren'ai Jiao and the surrounding territorial sea, June 11, 2024. (China Coast Guard/Handout via Xinhua)

Law enforcers of China Coast Guard help Chinese fishermen arrange the retrieved fishing nets on a fishing boat in China's Ren'ai Jiao and the surrounding territorial sea, June 11, 2024. (China Coast Guard/Handout via Xinhua)

Law enforcers of China Coast Guard (1st and 2nd, L) and Chinese fishermen pose for photos with retrieved fishing nets on a fishing boat in China's Ren'ai Jiao and the surrounding territorial sea, June 11, 2024. (China Coast Guard/Handout via Xinhua)

