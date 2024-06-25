China urges Philippines to stop infringing on China's rights: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:07, June 25, 2024

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China urges the Philippines to stop infringing on China's rights and making provocations, and stop misleading the world on maritime disputes, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks when asked to comment on the recent incidents that happened between the vessels of China and the Philippines in the South China Sea, as well as on remarks made by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Noting the merits of the maritime disputes between China and the Philippines are very clear, Mao said that the Chinese side has spoken on what actually happened and what its position is many times.

"The Philippines, if it would truly act in accordance with international law, should first and foremost observe the treaties that define its territory, including the 1898 Treaty of Peace between the United States of America and the Kingdom of Spain, and abide by the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea," said the spokesperson.

"Our message to the Philippines is very clear: stop infringing on China's rights and making provocations, and stop misleading the world," Mao said.

