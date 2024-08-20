China says firmly opposes Philippines' intrusion into waters of Xianbin Jiao

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes Philippine coast guard vessels' intrusion into adjacent waters of Xianbin Jiao, and will continue to take resolute measures to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

Mao said that on Aug. 19, two Philippine coast guard vessels, without permission from the Chinese government, intruded into the adjacent waters of Xianbin Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao. In disregard of China Coast Guard's dissuasion and warning, they acted dangerously by deliberately ramming the China Coast Guard vessel that was carrying out law enforcement operation.

The responsibility of causing the collision fully lies with the Philippines, Mao said, adding that China Coast Guard took necessary measures in accordance with domestic and international law, and its maneuvers at the scene were professional, restrained and appropriate.

"I would like to stress that Xianbin Jiao is part of China's Nansha Qundao. It has always been China's territory and uninhabited," Mao said.

She added that the Philippines sent coast guard vessels to intrude into waters of Xianbin Jiao in an attempt to send supplies to the Philippine coast guard vessel anchoring in the lagoon of Xianbin Jiao and seek long-term presence there.

The Philippines' move seriously infringes on China's sovereignty, violates the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and threatens the peace and stability in the South China Sea, Mao said, adding that China firmly opposes it and will continue to take resolute measures to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and uphold the sanctity of the DOC.

