Philippine vessels intrude into Xianbin Jiao waters: China Coast Guard

Xinhua) 16:45, August 26, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Two Philippine coast guard vessels on Monday intruded into the adjacent waters of Xianbin Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao without the permission of the Chinese government.

The Philippine vessels No. 4409 and No. 4411 approached dangerously a China Coast Guard (CCG) ship that was in normal navigation. The CCG has taken lawful control measures against them, according to the CCG.

