Ministry of National Defense: The Philippine side should immediately withdraw its ship and personnel from Xianbin Jiao

China Military Online) 16:50, August 30, 2024

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Thursday.

Question: It's reported that a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ship has been anchoring in the lagoon of China's Xianbin Jiao for a period of time. Not long ago, the Philippines sent multiple resupply missions, which were all thwarted by the China Coast Guard (CCG) in accordance with law. The spokesperson for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said that the maneuvers of the Chinese side jeopardized the safety of Philippine crew members and violated international law. The US side claimed that the Mutual Defense Treaty applies to armed attacks on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft anywhere in the South China Sea. What's your comment?

Wu Qian: China has indisputable sovereignty over Nansha Qundao and its adjacent waters, including Xianbin Jiao. Since its intrusion this April, PCG vessel 9701 has illegally anchored in the lagoon of Xianbin Jiao. Such an act seriously violates China's sovereignty, breaches international law and the stipulations of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), and undermines regional peace and stability. The Chinese side firmly opposes such activities and has lodged solemn representations multiple times. Seeking a permanent presence at Xianbin Jiao by the Philippine side is no different from opening a Pandora's Box, which has aroused strong opposition from regional countries.

Since August 19, PCG ships have repeatedly intruded into adjacent waters of Xianbin Jiao, and deliberately took dangerous maneuvers to ram CCG vessels. The Chinese side took necessary measures in accordance with the law. Our maneuvers on the spot were professional and appropriate. The Chinese side is committed to properly managing differences through dialogue and consultations, but our tolerance does have a limit. The Philippine side should withdraw its ship and personnel as soon as possible, and restore the unoccupied status of Xianbin Jiao with no infrastructure. The Chinese side will continue to take resolute and strong measures to safeguard our territorial integrity and maritime rights and interests.

No country surpasses the US in stirring up trouble or disrupting peace and stability in the South China Sea. US support and endorsement have emboldened the Philippine side to make reckless provocations time and again. Intimidating the Chinese side with the Mutual Defense Treaty will never work. On the contrary, it will only result in stronger indignation and greater morale among the Chinese people.

