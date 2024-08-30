China's defense ministry demands Philippine side's withdrawal of ship, personnel from Xianbin Jiao

Xinhua) 09:08, August 30, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday said China is committed to properly managing differences with the Philippines through dialogue and consultations, "but tolerance has a limit," demanding the Philippine side to withdraw its ship and personnel from Xianbin Jiao as soon as possible.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media query about recent moves by the Philippines around China's Xianbin Jiao and relevant comments by the Philippine side on the issue.

A Philippine coast guard ship has been anchoring in the lagoon of Xianbin Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao for a period of time and the Philippines has made multiple attempts to send supplies to the ship.

Since August 19, Philippine coast guard ships have repeatedly intruded into adjacent waters of Xianbin Jiao, and have deliberately taken dangerous maneuvers to ram China Coast Guard vessels, Wu said.

"The Chinese side took necessary measures in accordance with the law. Our maneuvers on the spot were professional and appropriate," Wu said.

Noting that China has indisputable sovereignty over Nansha Qundao and its adjacent waters, Wu said the intrusion and illegal anchoring of the ship seriously violated China's sovereignty and breached international law and the stipulations of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, undermining regional peace and stability.

Wu asked the Philippine side to immediately withdraw its ship and personnel from Xianbin Jiao. "The Chinese side will continue to take resolute and strong measures to safeguard our territorial integrity and maritime rights and interests."

Wu also stressed that it is the United States' support and endorsement that has emboldened the Philippine side in making reckless provocations in relevant area, calling the U.S. side the biggest troublemaker in the South China Sea.

