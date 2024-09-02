Philippine coast guard vessel intentionally rams Chinese ship at Xianbin Jiao: CCG

Xinhua) 09:22, September 02, 2024

A P-8A Poseidon aircraft of the U.S. military interferes with the operations of rights protection and law enforcement of the China Coast Guard (CCG) in the lagoon of Xianbin Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao, Aug. 31, 2024. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- A Philippine coast guard vessel on Saturday intentionally rammed a Chinese law-enforcement ship in the lagoon of Xianbin Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao, said Liu Dejun, a spokesperson of the China Coast Guard (CCG).

Liu said the unprofessional and dangerous maneuver resulted in scrapes, with all responsibility lying with the Philippine side. The vessel had been illegally anchoring in Xianbin Jiao, according to the spokesperson.

The CCG has warned the Philippine side to face up to reality and abandon illusions, stating that immediate withdrawal from the area is the only correct course of action.

This photo taken on Aug. 31, 2024 shows the Philippine vessel 9701 in the lagoon of Xianbin Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao. (Xinhua)

This aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 31, 2024 shows the the Philippine vessel 9701 (lower) in the lagoon of Xianbin Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao. (Xinhua)

This image provided by the China Coast Guard (CCG) shows the Philippine vessel 9701 (C) and two CCG vessels in the lagoon of Xianbin Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao on Aug. 31, 2024. (Xinhua)

This image provided by the China Coast Guard (CCG) shows the Philippine vessel 9701 in the lagoon of Xianbin Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao, Aug. 31, 2024. (Xinhua)

The Philippine vessel 9701 (in the background) intentionally rams the port side of the China Coast Guard ship 5205 in the lagoon of Xianbin Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao, Aug. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Guo Liangchuan)

This screenshot from a video shows the Philippine vessel 9701 (L) intentionally ramming the port side of the China Coast Guard ship 5205 in the lagoon of Xianbin Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao, Aug. 31, 2024. (Xinhua)

This screenshot from a video shows the Philippine vessel 9701 (L) intentionally ramming the port side of the China Coast Guard ship 5205 in the lagoon of Xianbin Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao, Aug. 31, 2024. (Xinhua)

