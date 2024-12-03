China Coast Guard urges Philippines to stop provocations

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for the China Coast Guard (CCG) on Monday said the CCG has taken necessary control measures against Philippine vessels illegally gathering, in the name of fishing, in the waters around Houteng Jiao in China's Nansha Qundao, and urged the Philippines to immediately cease its provocative actions.

Spokesperson Liu Dejun noted that the Philippine vessels ignored warnings and dissuasion from the CCG, gathering illegally in the waters around Houteng Jiao. These vessels were also accompanied by media reporters staging scenes for publicity.

Liu emphasized that China holds indisputable sovereignty over Nansha Qundao, including Houteng Jiao, and the surrounding waters. He called on the Philippines to cease its provocative actions, stop distorting facts, and refrain from engaging in sensational propaganda.

Liu added that the CCG would continue to conduct rights protection and law enforcement activities in waters under China's jurisdiction to firmly safeguard the nation's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights.

