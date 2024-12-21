China urges Philippines to immediately stop infringement, provocation at Huangyan Dao

Xinhua) 11:06, December 21, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) has urged the Philippines to immediately cease its infringements and provocations after the illegal intrusion of a Philippine aircraft into the airspace over China's Huangyan Dao on Thursday.

"Huangyan Dao has always been part of China's territory. The Philippines' moves seriously violate China's sovereignty and could easily lead to unexpected incidents at sea or in the air," CCG spokesperson Liu Dejun said.

During the incident, the Philippine C-208 aircraft entered the airspace over Huangyan Dao without the approval of the Chinese government, Liu said, adding that the CCG monitored the situation closely, lawfully issued a warning and drove the aircraft away.

The CCG will continue to strengthen law enforcement for safeguarding rights in waters under Chinese jurisdiction, to resolutely safeguard the country's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights, Liu said.

