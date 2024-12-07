U.S., certain countries should stop being troublemakers for peace, stability in South China Sea: Chinese embassy

MANILA, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. ambassador to the Philippines overlooked basic facts and made groundless accusations against China's legitimate measures for protecting its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, said the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines on Friday.

China firmly opposes and condemns the accusation, the spokesperson said in a statement on remarks made by the U.S. ambassador to the Philippines and others on the South China Sea.

Huangyan Dao has always been China's territory, the spokesperson said, noting that ignoring multiple warnings from China, the Philippines on Dec. 4 sent coast guard and official vessels there in an attempt to intrude into China's territorial sea surrounding Huangyan Dao.

The spokesperson said China took necessary actions in response to protect its own territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in accordance with the law. The measures are justified, lawful, professional and restrained. China has also released the on-site video.

The United States and those allies are not parties to the issue of the South China Sea and have no right to interfere in the maritime disputes between China and the Philippines, said the spokesperson.

The Chinese side urges these countries to earnestly respect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, stop sowing discord and adding fuel to the fire, and stop being troublemakers for peace and stability in the South China Sea, the spokesperson said.

