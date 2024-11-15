Home>>
China Coast Guard monitors latest Philippine resupply activity at Ren'ai Jiao
(Xinhua) 10:47, November 15, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- With China's approval, the Philippines resupplied an illegally grounded military ship with living necessities at China's Ren'ai Jiao in the South China Sea via a civilian vessel on Thursday, the China Coast Guard (CCG) announced Friday.
The CCG conducted verification and maintained oversight throughout the process, said Liu Dejun, a CCG spokesperson, in a statement.
