China summons Philippine ambassador over so-called "Maritime Zones Act" and "Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act"

Xinhua) 09:19, November 09, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China has issued a statement on the Philippines signing into law the so-called "Maritime Zones Act" and "Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act," and summoned the Philippine Ambassador to China to make serious protests, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here Friday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to a related query at a daily news briefing.

Mao stressed that the so-called "Philippine Maritime Zones Act" illegally includes China's Huangyan Dao and most of the islands and reefs of China's Nansha Qundao, and their relevant waters into the Philippines' maritime zones.

The act also aims to further solidify the illegal arbitral award on the South China Sea in the form of domestic legislation, Mao said, adding that this move severely violates China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea.

"We strongly condemn and firmly oppose it," Mao said.

She said that China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea are solidly grounded in history and the law, comply with international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and will not be affected by the "Philippines Maritime Zones Act".

"The so-called arbitral award on the South China Sea is illegal, null and void. China does not accept or recognize it. We oppose and do not accept any claim or action based on the award," Mao said.

Noting that the Philippines seeks to justify its illegal claims and actions in the South China Sea by approving the so-called "Maritime Zones Act" in the name of implementing UNCLOS, Mao said that this is illegal, null and void. This so-called legislation seriously violates the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea and will make the situation in the South China Sea more complex.

"China will firmly oppose any infringement activities and provocations by the Philippines in the South China Sea based on the act," she noted.

Mao added that China urges the Philippines to earnestly respect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, immediately end any unilateral move that may escalate the dispute and complicate the situation, and keep the South China Sea peaceful and stable. China reserves the right of taking all measures necessary.

Noting that various parts of the Philippine "Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act" are not compatible with regulations of international law and resolutions of the International Maritime Organization, Mao said that we ask the Philippines to earnestly abide by international law and not to undermine other countries' lawful rights under UNCLOS and other international law.

