Chinese premier urges relevant countries to respect China's peace efforts in South China Sea

Xinhua) 08:46, October 12, 2024

VIENTIANE, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Friday that relevant countries outside the region should respect and support China's joint efforts with regional countries to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea and play a constructive role in regional peace and stability.

Li made the remarks when addressing the 19th East Asia Summit in Vientiane.

He said that regional development and prosperity cannot be achieved without peace and stability in the South China Sea, adding that the Chinese side has always been committed to abiding by international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and following the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.

China has always insisted on resolving differences with the countries concerned through dialogue and consultation and on actively carrying out practical cooperation at sea, Li said.

At present, China and ASEAN countries are actively promoting the consultation on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, and striving for its early conclusion, he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)