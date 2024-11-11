Diplomacy and dialogue the only meaningful ways to maintain SCS stability -- experts

Xinhua) 13:10, November 11, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Diplomacy and dialogue are the only meaningful ways to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea, while provocative legislation and military build-up will only lead to a lose-lose situation for everyone, said experts in their recent interviews with Xinhua.

The remarks came when the Philippines passed two domestic laws defining its so-called maritime zones and archipelagic lanes, attempting to legalize its illegal claim in the South China Sea.

Earlier this week, the Southeast Asian country also organized a forum, expecting to muddy the waters by playing the victim and inviting more foreign military assets into the region.

Anna Malindog-Uy, vice president of the Manila-based Asian Century Philippines Strategic Studies Institute, voiced her concerns about the recent developments.

"The recent enactment of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act and the Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act has introduced new complexities to the already challenging diplomatic and political relations between the Philippines and China," Malindog-Uy said, adding that such a move might be a ploy to redirect public attention from the archipelago's domestic challenges, such as economic concerns or other governance issues.

The Filipino scholar's views were echoed by Joseph Matthews, a senior professor at the BELTEI International University in Cambodia.

According to Matthews, the Philippines is attempting to sway the situation in its favor by imposing domestic laws beyond its jurisdiction.

"It is absolutely illegal and unacceptable to other countries involved in the South China Sea dispute to accept and follow the Philippine domestic laws," he added.

The experts also warned of the growing military presence in the region.

Malindog-Uy said the military's build-up in the South China Sea risks escalating regional tensions and may perpetuate an arms race.

Bunn Nagara, director and senior fellow of the Belt and Road Initiative Caucus for the Asia-Pacific, a Malaysian think tank, said that placing more weapons in the region is "provocative" and "these concerns are shared by all countries."

Hu Bo, director of the Center for Maritime Strategy Studies of Peking University, said military deterrence in the region fuels power competition, which is counterproductive and doomed to backfire.

To avoid a worsening situation, the experts called on relevant parties to have a sincere dialogue rather than a war of words, stressing the need for diplomacy without external interference.

There are no real alternatives other than diplomacy and dialogue to resolve disagreements, Nagara said, underscoring that the willingness of countries to meet and discuss differences shows a commitment to resolving the problem.

"Unwillingness instead shows only a no-win approach and leads to a lose-lose situation for everyone," he said.

Nagara believed the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) is urgently needed to avoid accidents and miscalculations that may get out of control.

Fearing further complications, Matthews warned of the involvement of a third party in the South China Sea.

"Do not involve or engage a third party in the conflict that will complicate and enlarge the conflict beyond the control," said Matthews.

"Inviting foreign troops and installing a missile system will never resolve the issue, but raise the tensions and create more complications," he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)