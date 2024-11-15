China urges Philippines to return to right track of resolving South China Sea disputes
BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on Friday urged the Philippines to return to the right track of resolving the South China Sea disputes through dialogue and consultation.
In response to recent provocative comments and acts by the Philippine side, spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said the Philippines should immediately cease spreading false narratives and refrain from any unilateral action that may expand and complicate disputes.
The Philippines, in collusion with external countries, carried out frequent military exercises in the South China Sea, disrupted peace and stability in the South China Sea, and undermined the interests and well-being of people in the region, Zhang said.
The Philippine side even attempted to solidify the illegal arbitral award on the South China Sea through domestic legislation, Zhang said, noting that such acts severely violate China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea and harm other countries' rights to navigation and shipping. "The Chinese side firmly opposes this," he added.
The Chinese military will take strong and resolute measures to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, counter infringements and provocations, and safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea, said Zhang.
Photos
Related Stories
- China Coast Guard monitors latest Philippine resupply activity at Ren'ai Jiao
- Diplomacy and dialogue the only meaningful ways to maintain SCS stability -- experts
- Commentary: Philippines' so-called laws complicate situation in South China Sea
- China summons Philippine ambassador over so-called "Maritime Zones Act" and "Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act"
- Experts weigh in on real threats to stability in South China Sea
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.