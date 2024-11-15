China urges Philippines to return to right track of resolving South China Sea disputes

Xinhua) 20:47, November 15, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on Friday urged the Philippines to return to the right track of resolving the South China Sea disputes through dialogue and consultation.

In response to recent provocative comments and acts by the Philippine side, spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said the Philippines should immediately cease spreading false narratives and refrain from any unilateral action that may expand and complicate disputes.

The Philippines, in collusion with external countries, carried out frequent military exercises in the South China Sea, disrupted peace and stability in the South China Sea, and undermined the interests and well-being of people in the region, Zhang said.

The Philippine side even attempted to solidify the illegal arbitral award on the South China Sea through domestic legislation, Zhang said, noting that such acts severely violate China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea and harm other countries' rights to navigation and shipping. "The Chinese side firmly opposes this," he added.

The Chinese military will take strong and resolute measures to safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, counter infringements and provocations, and safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea, said Zhang.

