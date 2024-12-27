China again urges Philippines to withdraw U.S. missile system

Xinhua) 08:12, December 27, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China once again urges the Philippines to withdraw the U.S. Typhon missile system at an early date, as the deployment of the system brings the risk of geopolitical confrontation and an arms race to the region, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the comments at a daily press briefing after Philippine Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro attempted to justify U.S. deployment of the Mid-Range Capability missile system in the country. In a statement quoted by the media, Teodoro said that any deployment and procurement of assets related to the Philippines' security and defense fall within its own sovereign prerogative and are not subject to any foreign veto.

In response, Mao said that China has repeatedly stated its firm opposition on the deployment of the system, adding that the Typhon missile system, with both nuclear and conventional capabilities, is a strategic and offensive weapon, rather than a defensive one.

The Philippines has cooperated with the United States in introducing the system, handing over its own security and national defense to others, bringing the risk of geopolitical confrontation and an arms race to the region, and posing a substantive threat to regional peace and security, Mao noted.

"Whose interests does this move serve, and who is the one to talk about independent diplomacy? This is nothing but a typical 'harm set, harm get' situation," said Mao.

The spokesperson said that the Philippines has made a clear commitment that it will not take sides among major countries, nor participate in any actions against China, and it has no intention to trigger regional tensions. With that being said, the Philippine side has repeatedly pandered to the deployment of military forces and provocation of confrontation in the region by forces outside the region, Mao added.

The Philippine side has publicly stated that the system was only used for one routine exercise and promised to withdraw it after the exercise ended in September this year, but then it backtracked, saying that the country wants to permanently deploy the missile system and is even prepared to procure it. "This is blatant dishonesty," said Mao.

Countries in the region can see clearly now who is constantly stirring up trouble in the South China Sea, who is cooperating with forces outside the region to flex military muscle, and who is committing illegal actions under the banner of international law, Mao noted.

The only correct way to safeguard national security is to adhere to strategic independence, good-neighborly friendship and peaceful development, Mao stressed. "We once again urge the Philippines to honor its previous commitments and withdraw the missile system at an early date, as required by regional countries, and stop going down the wrong path," she said.

"Certain individuals in the Philippines should correct their understanding of the issue, reflect on themselves, stop confounding right with wrong and blaming the innocent," said the spokesperson.

"We warn the Philippine side that China will never sit idly by while its security interests are jeopardized or threatened, and if the Philippines insists on its current course of action, it will end up shooting itself in the foot," Mao said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)