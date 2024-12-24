China urges the Philippines to pull out Typhon missile system as publicly pledged

Xinhua) 08:22, December 24, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes U.S. deployment of Mid-Range Capability missile system in the Philippines, and urges the Philippines to correct its wrongdoings as soon as possible and quickly pull out the Typhon missile system as publicly pledged, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said here Monday.

It was reported that the Philippines' military said Monday that it plans to acquire the U.S. Typhon missile system to protect its maritime interests. In response, Mao told a daily news briefing that China firmly opposes U.S. deployment of Mid-Range Capability missile system in the Philippines, and has made clear this opposition more than once.

She said the Philippines, by bringing in this strategic offensive weapon, is enabling a country outside the region to fuel tensions and antagonism in this region, and incite geopolitical confrontation and arms race.

Such a move is provocative and dangerous, and it is an extremely irresponsible choice to its own people and people of all Southeast Asian countries, to history, and to regional security, she said.

"What the region needs is peace and prosperity, not the missile system or confrontation. We once again urge the Philippines to heed the call from regional countries and their peoples, correct its wrongdoings as soon as possible, quickly pull out the Typhon missile system as publicly pledged, and stop going further down the wrong path," Mao said.

