China, Philippines hold 10th BCM meeting on South China Sea

Xinhua) 10:23, January 17, 2025

XIAMEN, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China and the Philippines held the 10th meeting of the bilateral consultation mechanism (BCM) on the South China Sea in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province on Thursday, with the two sides agreeing to properly handle maritime disputes and differences.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Chen Xiaodong and Philippine Foreign Undersecretary Maria Theresa Lazaro co-chaired the meeting. The two sides had a candid and constructive exchange of views on the situation in the South China Sea.

At the meeting, China lodged solemn representations with the Philippines over its recent maritime infringement and provocation activities, and its hyping up of China-Philippines maritime disputes. China has urged the Philippines to strictly abide by the provisions of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), properly handle differences with China through dialogue and consultation, jointly manage the maritime situation, and bring bilateral relations back to the right track at an early date.

The two sides reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea, believing that it serves the common interests of countries in the region, including China and the Philippines.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen maritime dialogue and communication, properly handle maritime disputes and differences, and continue to advance maritime practical cooperation in various fields, including the coast guard, marine science and technology, and marine environmental protection.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)