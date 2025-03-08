Chinese home appliance giant Haier hosts its dealer convention in Philippines

Xinhua) 13:52, March 08, 2025

MANILA, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Haier Philippines has hosted its dealer convention here under the theme "New Era of Smart Living," showing the Chinese home appliance giant's commitment to strengthening business partnerships in the Southeast Asian country.

At Friday's event, attendees had the opportunity to explore a wide range of products, including refrigerators, gas ranges, televisions, air conditioners, washing machines, freezers, and commercial air conditioners, all showcasing Haier's advanced technology and user-centric design.

Haier Philippines CEO Yan Xuhong highlighted the company's continued success in the Philippine market, noting that it has "maintained steady and high growth over the past seven years," achieving a compound annual growth rate of 19 percent.

"Haier continues to drive innovation and excellence in home solutions. We look forward to strengthening our partnerships and opening a new chapter of growth together," Yan said at the event.

As a global leader in home appliances, Haier operates in over 200 countries and regions worldwide.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Sheng Chuyi)