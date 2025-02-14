MND: Philippines brings in Typhon to hold a candle to the devil and play the jackal to the tiger

China Military Online) 17:02, February 14, 2025

Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Friday.

Question: The US Indo-Pacific Command recently said that the Typhon mid-range missile system had been relocated from the Laoag airfield to another location on the island of Luzon, and that the relocation, however, was not an indication that the batteries would be permanently deployed in the Philippines. The Philippine side said that it would return the Typhon system to the US so long as China stops claiming its territory, harassing its fishermen and attacking its ships. May I have your comment?

Zhang Xiaogang: The Chinese side has made clear multiple times our firm opposition against the US deployment of the mid-range missile system in the Philippines. The Typhon missile system is a strategic asset and an offensive weapon. The Philippine side has repeatedly gone back on its words and brought in the system to cater to the US side. Such a decision would only place its national security and defense in the hands of others, and lead to geopolitical confrontation and risks of arms race in the region. It's like holding a candle to the devil and playing the jackal to the tiger.

As we all know, the territory of the Philippines is defined by a series of international treaties, including the 1898 Treaty of Peace between the United States of America and the Kingdom of Spain, the 1900 Treaty between the United States of America and the Kingdom of Spain for Cession of Outlying Islands of the Philippines, and the 1930 Convention between His Majesty in Respect of the United Kingdom and the President of the United States regarding the Boundary between the State of North Borneo and the Philippine Archipelago. China's Nansha Qundao and Huangyan Dao fall outside the Philippine territory. It's legitimate, lawful and beyond reproach for the Chinese side to conduct law-enforcement activities in relevant waters.

By using the deployment of Typhon as a bargaining chip on the South China Sea issue, the Philippine side is selling out its own national security, putting the well-being of its people and regional peace and stability at grave risk. Such behavior is ridiculous and dangerous. We require the Philippine side to recognize the high sensitivity and severe consequences of this issue, remove the Typhon missile system as soon as possible to honor its open promises, and return to the right track of dialogue and consultations at an early date. The Chinese side will continue to take necessary measures to resolutely counter provocations and infringements and safeguard our territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

