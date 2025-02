China denounces Australia's provocative actions in South China Sea

Xinhua) 14:36, February 14, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense on Friday condemned Australia's deliberate provocations in violating China's sovereignty in the South China Sea.

Zhang Xiaogang, the spokesperson, urged Australia to impose stricter controls on its military activities in the region, warning that such provocations could harm both Australia and regional stability.

