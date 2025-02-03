Chinese military conducts combat readiness patrols at Huangyan Dao

Xinhua)

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military on Friday conducted combat readiness patrols in territorial waters and the airspace of China's Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas.

According to a statement issued by the Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command, since January, it has organized naval and air forces to continuously enhance patrols in waters and airspace surrounding the territorial waters of Huangyan Dao, while also strengthening relevant maritime and airspace control and management.

These efforts are aimed at resolutely safeguarding China's national sovereignty and security, and maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea, the statement said.

