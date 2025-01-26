Type 054A guided-missile frigate in maritime training

China Military Online) 10:56, January 26, 2025

The Type 054A guided-missile frigate Yangzhou (Hull 578) attached to a destroyer flotilla of the navy under the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command sails to the designated sea area during maritime training on December 11, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Haichao)

