Type 054A guided-missile frigate in maritime training
(China Military Online) 10:56, January 26, 2025
The Type 054A guided-missile frigate Yangzhou (Hull 578) attached to a destroyer flotilla of the navy under the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Eastern Theater Command sails to the designated sea area during maritime training on December 11, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Haichao)
