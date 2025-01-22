China's first Type 054B frigate Luohe commissioned

QINGDAO, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's first Type 054B frigate, the Luohe, was commissioned in the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy on Wednesday morning at a military port in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

The Luohe, designated hull number "545," has a displacement of approximately 5,000 tonnes. This new-generation frigate, independently developed and constructed by China, boasts advancements in stealth technology, combat command systems and firepower integration, significantly enhancing overall performance.

With strong capabilities for comprehensive combat operations and diverse military missions, the warship will play a vital role in enhancing the overall combat effectiveness of naval task forces.

The launch of the Type 054B frigate was confirmed by the Ministry of National Defense during a press conference in August 2023. Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the ministry, said then the PLA Navy's development of key combat vessels in accordance with relevant plans is a normal arrangement to meet national security requirements and aligns with overall naval development objectives.

This move aims to safeguard the country's sovereignty, security and development interests while contributing to global and regional peace and stability, Wu said, adding that China has always been committed to the path of peaceful development and adhered to the defensive national defense policy.

