Type 076 amphibious assault ship not aimed at specific entity: Chinese defense ministry

Xinhua) 16:33, January 17, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's launch of its first Type 076 amphibious assault ship, named Sichuan, is not directed at any specific entity, region or country, a Chinese defense spokesperson said Friday, noting that it is a normal arrangement in the development of the Chinese navy.

"It is a common practice for countries around the world to develop weapons and equipment in accordance with their national defense needs," said Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, at a press conference.

Wu further explained that the goal of China's independent development of the Type 076 is to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as to better ensure peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The Type 076, China's next-generation amphibious assault ship, features advanced electromagnetic catapult and arresting technology. It can carry fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and amphibious equipment -- making it highly capable of amphibious and far-seas operations.

Reaffirming China's stance, Wu reiterated that the country remains committed to the path of peaceful development and a defense policy that is defensive in nature.

