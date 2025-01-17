Choppers engage in flight training exercise

China Military Online) 09:57, January 17, 2025

A Z-8 helicopter attached to a naval aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command flies towards the designated air space during a flight training exercise on December 25, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Lin)

A Z-9 helicopter attached to a naval aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command flies towards the designated air space during a flight training exercise on December 25, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Lin)

Two Z-8 helicopters attached to a naval aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fly towards the designated air space during a flight training exercise on December 25, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Lin)

