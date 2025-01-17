Home>>
Choppers engage in flight training exercise
(China Military Online) 09:57, January 17, 2025
A Z-8 helicopter attached to a naval aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command flies towards the designated air space during a flight training exercise on December 25, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Lin)
A Z-9 helicopter attached to a naval aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command flies towards the designated air space during a flight training exercise on December 25, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Lin)
Two Z-8 helicopters attached to a naval aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fly towards the designated air space during a flight training exercise on December 25, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Feng Lin)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.