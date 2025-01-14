Home>>
Su-30 fighter jets engage in flight training
(China Military Online) 15:02, January 14, 2025
A Su-30 fighter jet attached to a brigade with the air force under Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command taxies on the runway during a flight training exercise on January 4, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Guotai)
Su-30 fighter jets attached to a brigade with the air force under Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command taxi on the runway during a flight training exercise, on January 4, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Guotai)
A pilot assigned to a brigade with the air force under Chinese PLA Eastern Theater Command climbs into the cockpit of his SU-30 fighter jet during a flight training exercise on January 4, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Guotai)
