PLA Army troops in foot march

China Military Online) 11:05, January 10, 2025

Soldiers assigned to a regiment of the Chinese PLA Xizang Military Command march forward in line during the foot march training on December 23, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Yuji)

