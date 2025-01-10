Home>>
PLA Army troops in foot march
(China Military Online) 11:05, January 10, 2025
Soldiers assigned to a regiment of the Chinese PLA Xizang Military Command march forward in line during the foot march training on December 23, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Yuji)
Soldiers assigned to a regiment of the Chinese PLA Xizang Military Command march forward in line during the foot march training on December 23, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Yuji)
Soldiers assigned to a regiment of the Chinese PLA Xizang Military Command march forward in line during the foot march training on December 23, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Yuji)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.