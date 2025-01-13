Home>>
Helicopters in ultra-low altitude penetration training
(China Military Online) 10:44, January 13, 2025
A group of attack helicopters attached to a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army fire off the defensive flare decoys during the ultra-low altitude defense penetration training on December 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Renhao)
