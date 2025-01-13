Home>>
Chinese military delegation to visit Japan
(Xinhua) 14:54, January 13, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- A delegation from the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army is set to visit Japan in mid-January, following a mutual agreement, China's Ministry of National Defense announced Monday.
During the visit, the delegation will meet with senior officials from Japan's Defense Ministry and the Joint Staff Office of the Self-Defense Forces, and visit relevant military units.
The visit is expected to strengthen mutual understanding and trust, while advancing defense exchanges between the two countries, according to the Chinese defense ministry.
