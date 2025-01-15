PAP commandos advance in tactical battle formation

China Military Online) 09:19, January 15, 2025

Commandos assigned to Hezhou detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Guangxi Corps move in tactical battle formation while searching for targets during a counter terrorism training exercise on January 2, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Bihai)

