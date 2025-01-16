Home>>
J-16 fighter jets fire at simulated targets
(China Military Online) 11:20, January 16, 2025
A J-16 multi-role fighter jet attached to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force fires at simulated target during a live-fire training exercise on December 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Chengcheng)
A J-16 multi-role fighter jet attached to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force fires at simulated target during a live-fire training exercise on December 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Chengcheng)
A J-16 multi-role fighter jet attached to an aviation regiment under the Chinese PLA Air Force fires at simulated target during a live-fire training exercise on December 12, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Chengcheng)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.