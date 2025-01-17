Home>>
Female pilots achieve milestone in fighter jet training
(People's Daily App) 13:55, January 17, 2025
Student pilots from PLA Air Force Xi'an Flying College complete solo training on China's third-generation fighter jet, marking a significant step in their aviation careers. Watch the video to see their skills in action.
