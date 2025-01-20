Chinese military conducts combat readiness patrols in South China Sea

Xinhua) 09:50, January 20, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military conducted joint sea-air combat readiness patrols in the South China Sea from Friday to Saturday to maintain peace and stability in the area, according to a statement by the Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command.

"Any military activity that stirs up trouble in the South China Sea is within our control," the statement read.

