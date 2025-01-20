Multi-type choppers engage in flight training
Z-20 utility helicopter, Z-10 attack helicopter, and Z-8L transport helicopter attached to an air assault brigade under the PLA 75th Group Army fly in formation during a flight training exercise on December 19, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Yiqing)
A Z-20 utility helicopter attached to an air assault brigade under the PLA 75th Group Army flies at ultra-low altitude during a flight training exercise on December 19, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Yiqing)
A Z-20 utility helicopter attached to an air assault brigade under the PLA 75th Group Army flies at ultra-low altitude during a flight training exercise on December 19, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Yiqing)
A Z-10 attack helicopter attached to an air assault brigade under the PLA 75th Group Army flies at ultra-low altitude for close-in reconnaissance during a flight training exercise on December 19, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Yiqing)
