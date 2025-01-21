Home>>
J-10 multi-role fighter jets fly in pairs
(China Military Online) 10:48, January 21, 2025
Two J-10 multi-role fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command take off for a flight training exercise in late November, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Yanjie)
Two J-10 multi-role fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fly in pairs during a flight training exercise in late November, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Yanjie)
Two J-10 multi-role fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fly in pairs during a flight training exercise in late November, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Yanjie)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.