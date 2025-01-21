J-10 multi-role fighter jets fly in pairs

China Military Online) 10:48, January 21, 2025

Two J-10 multi-role fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command take off for a flight training exercise in late November, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Yanjie)

Two J-10 multi-role fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fly in pairs during a flight training exercise in late November, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Yanjie)

Two J-10 multi-role fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade with the air force under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command fly in pairs during a flight training exercise in late November, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shang Yanjie)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)