Soldiers Shoot with Flamethrower

China Military Online) 10:59, January 24, 2025

A soldier assigned to a combined-arms brigade under the Chinese PLA 82nd Group Army ignites a controlled fire with a flamethrower against a fire-proof wall during a live-fire training exercise on December 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Tianjin)

A soldier assigned to a combined-arms brigade under the Chinese PLA 82nd Group Army shoots with a flamethrower to burn down target during a live-fire training exercise on December 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Tianjin)

Three soldiers assigned to a combined-arms brigade under the Chinese PLA 82nd Group Army ignite controlled fire with flamethrowers against a fire-proof wall during a live-fire training exercise on December 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Tianjin)

