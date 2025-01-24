Home>>
Soldiers Shoot with Flamethrower
(China Military Online) 10:59, January 24, 2025
A soldier assigned to a combined-arms brigade under the Chinese PLA 82nd Group Army ignites a controlled fire with a flamethrower against a fire-proof wall during a live-fire training exercise on December 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Tianjin)
A soldier assigned to a combined-arms brigade under the Chinese PLA 82nd Group Army shoots with a flamethrower to burn down target during a live-fire training exercise on December 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Tianjin)
Three soldiers assigned to a combined-arms brigade under the Chinese PLA 82nd Group Army ignite controlled fire with flamethrowers against a fire-proof wall during a live-fire training exercise on December 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Chen Tianjin)
