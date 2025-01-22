Type-054A guided missile frigate in maritime training
Two tugboats attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command assist the Type-054A guided missile frigate Wuhu (Hull 539) in unberthing operation during a maritime training exercise on January 2, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Yubin)
Type-054A guided missile frigate Wuhu (Hull 539) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the Chinese PLA Northern Theater Command sails to the designated area during a maritime training exercise on January 3, 2025. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ma Yubin)
Photos
