Chinese navy fleet returns from escort missions, joint exercises

Xinhua) 15:55, January 24, 2025

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese navy fleet returned to a military port in the coastal city of Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, on Friday after completing escort missions and joint exercises.

Setting off on Feb. 21, 2024 from Zhanjiang, the 46th fleet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy traveled over 160,000 nautical miles during its 339-day voyage, escorting ships during missions in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia.

Comprising the guided-missile destroyer Jiaozuo, the missile frigate Xuchang, and the comprehensive replenishment vessel Honghu, the fleet has safeguarded the security of international maritime trade routes and regional peace and stability.

The fleet also participated in a multilateral joint maritime exercise in Nigeria, the celebration of the 328th founding anniversary of the Russian navy, and an international navy festival in South Africa. It also visited Egypt and made technical stops in South Africa, Morocco and the Seychelles.

China began dispatching naval ships to carry out vessel protection operations in December 2008 in the Gulf of Aden and the waters off Somalia.

