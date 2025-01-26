Home>>
China's defense ministry hosts Spring Festival reception
(Xinhua) 10:37, January 26, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of National Defense hosted a Spring Festival reception for around 220 military attaches, representatives of some international organizations in China, as well as their spouses on Friday.
Defense Minister Dong Jun attended the reception, met with the attendees and exchanged New Year greetings with them.
The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on Jan. 29 this year.
